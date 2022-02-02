Beijing 2022 Olympics | Life in the 'bubble' at the Beijing Olympics

From the moment participants at the Beijing Olympics step off the plane, they enter the “bubble” — a system of strict containment measures that aims to keep the coronavirus at bay for the duration of the Games. (Image: AP)

It all starts at the airport, where workers in full-body white suits lead athletes, their coaches and others through entry procedures, including the first of daily COVID-19 tests. Participants are only allowed to shuttle between Olympic venues and their accommodation, all on specially reserved buses. (Image: AP)

Everywhere workers spray disinfectant, while bubble residents track their temperature, stay alert for any symptoms and repeatedly test for the virus. (Image: AP)

The goal? To keep those attending the Games completely separate from the wider Chinese population, all the while keeping infections to a minimum inside the bubble. (Image: AP)