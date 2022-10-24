Bangladesh farmers revive floating farms to fight climate change

A farmer irrigates his floating bed, at his farm in Pirojpur district, Bangladesh. With prolonged waterlogging posing an increasing threat to families growing their own food, more have turned to using the rafts as secure platforms to start seedlings and grow vegetables and fruit including cucumbers, radishes, bitter gourds, papayas and tomatoes. (Source: Reuters)Farmer Mohammad Selim, 54, hangs a gourd with a rope to a floating bed's ceiling, at his farm in Pirojpur district, Bangladesh. This technique is used to prevent high tide water from touching and damaging the vegetables during dry season. Many farmers in the southwestern part of Bangladesh plant crop seedlings and grow vegetables on the floating rafts made from invasive water hyacinths during monsoon seasons when dry land is scarce to ensure food security as the low-lying country has been experiencing prolonged floods and water-logging because of the changing climate in recent times. (Source: Reuters)Farmers sell their sell vegetables, fruits and seedlings to middlemen at a bi-weekly floating market on the Belua river, in Pirojpur, Bangladesh. The rafts, woven from the stems of invasive hyacinths, are providing a lifeline for families during the increasingly extreme monsoon seasons, when dry land can be especially scarce. (Source: Reuters)A farmer places water weeds on top of the seedlings' root on a floating bed, at his farm in Pirojpur district, Bangladesh. The rafts, which take two months to make, are typically around 6 metres long and 1 metre wide, but can be several times that length, farmers said. They need to be replaced with new ones after three to four months. (Source: Reuters)Farmer Mohammad Mostafa, 42, places water weeds on top of the seedlings' root, at his floating farm in Nazirpur, Pirojpur district, Bangladesh. The 200-year-old technique was initially adopted by farmers in the region during the flooding season, which used to last about five months each year. But nowadays the area remains underwater for eight to 10 months and more land is being flooded. (Source: Reuters)Farmers sell vegetables, fruits and seedlings to middlemen at a bi-weekly floating market on the Belua river, in Pirojpur district, Bangladesh. The approach, now practised by some 6,000 subsistence farmers across the swampy southwest, may prove crucial as climate change sends sea levels higher and makes the monsoons more erratic. (Source: Reuters)Mohammad Ibrahim, 48, irrigates his floating bed, at his farm in Pirojpur district, Bangladesh. Floating farms now cover a total 157 hectares (388 acres) in Pirojpur district, with 120 hectares in Nazirpur that expanded from 80 hectares five years ago. (Source: Reuters)Mohammad Ibrahim, 48, carries gourd seedlings to be sold to middlemen, at his floating farm in Pirojpur district, Bangladesh. Low-lying Bangladesh is considered among the most climate-vulnerable countries, with the impact of rising waters compounded by storms, floods and erosion. (Source: Reuters)Ibrahim collects gourd seedlings from a floating bed to be sold to middlemen, at his farm in Pirojpur district, Bangladesh. The climate impact is being compounded by natural factors, such as tectonic shifts that are causing the land beneath to sink, and upstream dams holding back silt that would replenish the eroding delta. (Source: Reuters)Ibrahim sells his gourd seedlings to a middleman in Pirojpur district, Bangladesh. Between 2000 and 2019, Bangladesh was ranked seventh in a list of countries hit hardest by climate change, according to the Global Climate Risk Index 2021 produced by non-profit Germanwatch. (Source: Reuters)