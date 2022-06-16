English
    Ballet competitors soar in Moscow at Bolshoi

    In a city where global tensions weigh heavily, rising talents of ballet soared gracefully at the Moscow International Ballet Competition. The event, which concluded on June 11 at the Russian capital’s Bolshoi Theater, is held every four years.

    Associated Press
    June 16, 2022 / 02:29 PM IST
    In a city where global tensions weigh heavily, rising talents of ballet soared gracefully at the Moscow International Ballet Competition. (Image: AP)
    The event, which concluded on June 11 at the Russian capital’s Bolshoi Theater, is held every four years. Although Russia is laborious to reach because of sanctions and flight cancellations from the fighting in Ukraine, the competition brought in dancers from Asia, South America and Eastern and Western Europe. (Image: AP)
    In the senior soloist group, for dancers no older than age 27, no first prize was awarded. But Malika Yelchibaeva of Kazakhstan, and Anastasia Smirnova of Russia, jointly took second place. South Korea’s Kim Yujin placed third. (Image: AP)
    Russian senior soloists swept the top spots in the men’s division: Dmitry Smilevsky, Dmitry Vyskubenko and Maxim Izmestyev. (Image: AP)
    A participant of the XIV International Ballet Competition prepares herself backstage before performing at the New Stage of the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow, Russia. (Image: AP)
    Maria Iliushkina and Nikita Korneev of Russia perform during the XIV International Ballet Competition on the New Stage of the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow. (Image: AP)
    Elena Svinko of Russia and Marcello Pelizzoni of Italy perform during the XIV International Ballet Competition on the New Stage of the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow. (Image: AP)
    A participant of the XIV International Ballet Competition warms up at the backstage of the New Stage of the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow. (Image: AP)
    Tags: #ballet #Moscow #Moscow International Ballet Competition #Russia #Slideshow #World News
