Last Updated : Oct 15, 2020 05:33 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Autumn show: Spectacular fall colours from around the world

Mother Nature puts on an autumn show

Mother Nature puts on an autumn show. A male deer barks in front of autumn foliage during the annual rutting or breeding season at Richmond Park in London. (Image: Reuters)

A woman touches yellow leaves on a tree in a Japanese Garden during sunny autumn weather in Moscow. (Image: Reuters)

A view shows Pitlochry Church of Scotland as seen through the autumnal foliage in Pitlochry, Britain. (Image: Reuters)

People walk on a pedestrian bridge in the woods during sunny autumn weather in Moscow. (Image: Reuters)

People row a boat during an autumn day at the Kolsai Lake in Almaty region, Kazakhstan. (Image: Reuters)

Autumn foliage colours are seen along the Long Walk, with Windsor Castle seen behind. (Image: Reuters)

Visitors view the autumn colours of foliage at Westonbirt Arboretum in Tetbury. (Image: Reuters)

Visitors view the autumn colours of foliage at Westonbirt Arboretum, Tetbury. (Image: Reuters)

People pose for photographs as the Virginia creeper on the outside of the Tu Hwnt i'r Bont tea room starts to turn red with the arrival of Autumn in Llanrwst, Britain. (Image: Reuters)

The Virginia creeper on the outside of the Tu Hwnt i'r Bont tea room starts to turn red with the arrival of Autumn in Llanrwst, Britain, September 21. (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Oct 15, 2020 05:33 pm

