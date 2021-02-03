Australia wildfire | Out-of-control bushfire destroys more than 70 homes

More than 70 homes have been lost in a wildfire outside Australia's western city of Perth that is expected to continue burning for days. (Image: DFES via AP)

The fire had razed more than 9,000 hectares (22,200 acres) of farm and woodland in hills east of Perth by early on February 3. (Image: DFES via AP)

Perth and its surrounds had been in lockdown since January 31 as a pandemic precaution, but those threatened by the fire were exempted from the pandemic stay-at-home order so they could evacuate. (Image: DFES via AP)

Department of Fire and Emergency Services Superintendent Peter Sutton said about 250 firefighters had been battling the erratic fire. A firefighter attends to a fire near Wooroloo, northeast of Perth, Australia, February 2. (Image: DFES via AP)

A warning to other threatened areas told people to leave if they are not prepared to fight the blaze. The bushfire is unpredictable and weather conditions are rapidly changing, the warning said, urging people to stay vigilant. The cause of the blaze was unknown. (Image: DFES via AP)