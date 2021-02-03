MARKET NEWS

Australia wildfire | Out-of-control bushfire destroys more than 70 homes

More than 70 homes have been lost in a wildfire outside Australia's western city of Perth that is expected to continue burning for days. The fire had razed more than 9,000 hectares (22,200 acres) of farm and woodland in hills east of Perth by February 3. Hundreds of residents were forced to leave after the fire destroyed their homes.

February 03, 2021 / 04:27 PM IST
More than 70 homes have been lost in a wildfire outside Australia's western city of Perth that is expected to continue burning for days. (Image: AP)
A helicopter drops fire retardant on a fire near Wooroloo, northeast of Perth, Australia, February 2. (Image: AP)
The fire had razed more than 9,000 hectares (22,200 acres) of farm and woodland in hills east of Perth by early on February 3. (Image: AP)
Perth and its surrounds had been in lockdown since January 31 as a pandemic precaution, but those threatened by the fire were exempted from the pandemic stay-at-home order so they could evacuate. (Image: AP)
An out-of-control wildfire burning northeast of the Australian west coast city of Perth has destroyed dozens of homes and was threatening more. (Image: AP)
Many people who had fled to evacuation centers were unsure whether their homes had survived. Fire burns on a hill at Wooroloo, near Perth, Australia, February 1. (Image: AP)
Department of Fire and Emergency Services Superintendent Peter Sutton said about 250 firefighters had been battling the erratic fire. A firefighter attends to a fire near Wooroloo, northeast of Perth, Australia, February 2. (Image: AP)
A warning to other threatened areas told people to leave if they are not prepared to fight the blaze. The bushfire is unpredictable and weather conditions are rapidly changing, the warning said, urging people to stay vigilant. The cause of the blaze was unknown. (Image: AP)
Wildfires are common during the current South Hemisphere summer. However the season has been mild on Australia’s southeast coast, which was devastated by massive fires last summer. (Image: AP)
TAGS: #Australia wildfire #Slideshow #wildfire #World News
first published: Feb 3, 2021 04:27 pm

