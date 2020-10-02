172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|world|as-donald-trump-tests-positive-for-covid-19-heres-a-list-of-celebs-and-politicians-who-have-tested-positive-for-coronavirus-5030511.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 02, 2020 10:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

As Donald Trump tests positive for COVID-19, here's a list of celebs and politicians who have tested positive for Coronavirus

Some of the well-known celebrities, politician or sports stars are tested positive for the Coronavirus.

Moneycontrol News
As the number of Coronavirus cases is increasing day-by-day, some of the well-known celebrities, politician or sports stars have quarantined themselves after tested positive for the Coronavirus. Here are all well-known people who have tested positive for COVID-19 so far. (Image: AP)

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for Coronavirus. Trump got tested after an aide Hope Hicks tested positive.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has also tested positive for Covid-19 infection and has isolated himself. (Image: Reuters)

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tested positive for coronavirus on September 14. (Image: PTI)

Bollywood actree Malaika Arora also tested positive for coronavirus. The actor announced on her Instagram handle. (Image: Wikimedia)

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has tested positive for the COVID-19 on September 6. The actor said he is asymptomatic and will be under home quarantine.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson shared the news that he along with his family had tested positive for COVID-19. Johnson announced their diagnosis in an 11 minutes 35 seconds video on Instagram on September 3. (Image: Facebook-Dwayne Johnson)

British actor Robert Pattinson tested positive for coronavirus, pausing the production for his upcoming film The Batman. (Image: AFP)

World-record sprinter and eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt has tested positive for the coronavirus on August 24 after celebrating his 34th birthday with a big bash mask-free and is now self-isolating at his home in Jamaica. (Image: Reuters)

The Brazilian football icon Neymar had also contracted the novel coronavirus. (Image: Reuters)

Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee tested positive for coronavirus on August 10.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has recovered from coronavirus. The opposition leader was admitted to the Manipal Hospital on August after he had fever. Later he tested positive for coronavirus disease. (Image: Reuters)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tested positive for coronavirus and is admitted to Medanta hospital. (Image: PTI)

Karntaka CM B.S. Yediyurappa also tested positive for COVID-19 and was being hospitalised for precaution.(Image: Twitter @BSYBJP)

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit had been infected by the novel coronavirus. As per the Chennai's Kauvery hospital Purohit is asymptomatic and clinically stable. He is advised home isolation as the infection is mild. (Image: PTI)

On July 25 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan share the news on twitter that he has tested positive for COVID-19. (Image: PTI)

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for COVID-19 on July 11. (Image: Reuters)

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for COVID-19 on July 11. (Image: PTI)

Pince Charles tested positive for coronavirus. (Image: Reuters)

Indian singer Kanika Kapoor (Image: Reuters)

Jackson Browne (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Actor Daniel Dae Kim (Image: Reuters)

Hollywood actor Idris Elba tested positive for coronavirus. (Image: Reuters)

Spanish opera singer Plácido Domingo (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Game of Thrones star Indira Varma tested positive for coronavirus. (Image: Reuters)

Olga Kurylenko, French-Ukranian actress (Image: Reuters)

Kristofer Hivju, Norwegian actor (Image: Reuters)

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Image: Reuters)

Begona Gomez, the wife of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, has tested positive for coronavirus

Spain's equality minister Irene Montero. (Image: Reuters)

Hollywood actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson (Image: Reuters)

Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant tested positive for coronavirus. (Image: Reuters)

NBA star Rudy Gobert (Image: Reuters)

Fabio Wajngarten, Public official in Brazil (Image: Reuters)

NBA star Donovan Mitchell (Image: Reuters)

Nadine Dorries (in centre), UK Health Minister (Image: Reuters)

Franck Riester, French Culture Minister (Image: Reuters)

Daniele Rugani, Italian national soccer team star (Image: Reuters)

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal's head coach (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Sep 6, 2020 03:37 pm

tags #celebrities #coronavirus #coronavirus outbreak #Coronavirus pandemic #Slideshow #World News

