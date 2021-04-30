April rewind—a month of religious holidays, prayers and pyres

Around the world, April was the month when many religions celebrated their most important holidays but it also was the month when the focus for individuals was on final rites as they said goodbye to loved ones as COVID-19 continued to ravage the world. (Image: AP)

Flames and smoke rise from the funeral pyres of COVID-19 victims in a makeshift, outdoor crematorium in New Delhi. (Image: AP)

To the north in Haridwar, holy men in face coverings waited for a procession to the Ganges River for a dip in its waters, believed to absolve one’s sins, during the Kumbh Mela. (Image: AP)

Also in that holy city, a young boy having his head shaved at the river’s bank was one of thousands of pilgrims who flocked there even as states nationwide put in place virus restrictions. (Image: AP)

The eyes of the world turned toward India in April as coronavirus cases and deaths spiked precipitously, setting new global records for the most daily infections in a single country. So, too, did the lenses of photographers documenting the pandemic’s fast-moving spread in the nation of nearly 1.4 billion people, yielding some of the AP's most compelling faith-related images of the month. (Image: AP)

While India is majority Hindu, it’s also home to some 200 million Muslims who were likewise obliged to balance pandemic restrictions and precautions with observances of Ramzan, which runs through mid-May. In Srinagar, Muslims wearing masks prayed inside the shrine of Sufi saint Shiekh Abdul Qadir Jeelani during the holy month, when the faithful refrain from eating, drinking and smoking from dawn to dusk. (Image: AP)

Similar scenes played out elsewhere in the Muslim world. In Indonesia, the most populous Muslim-majority nation, a man wore his mask over his eyes as a blindfold while napping at a mosque in Depok, waiting to break his fast. Families in Jakarta, the capital, ate together on outdoor tables set up next to food stands as twilight faded into night. (Image: AP)

There were fireworks in Gaza for Ramzan as well as strings of coloured lights in the streets of Jerusalem. The disputed holy city also saw clashes between Palestinians and police over restrictions on outdoor gatherings and a series of violent confrontations between Jewish and Palestinian youths. (Image: AP)

Many of the world’s Christians celebrated Easter on the first Sunday of April as the culmination of the most sacred week of the year for the faith. In Caracas, an effigy representing Judas Iscariot burned on a darkened street, though most Venezuelans were staying home with Holy Week activities cancelled amid a rise in coronavirus infections and deaths. (Image: AP)