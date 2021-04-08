Anxiety, mood swings — here's what COVID-19 does to your brain

A year since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, we now know that the disease affects more than just our lungs. In some cases, it has affected patients’ brain and nervous system causing various diseases. (Image: News18 Creative)

One in three COVID survivors had a relapse of a psychological or neurological condition. (Image: News18 Creative)

Scientists looked at COVID-19 patient’s chances of developing one of 14 common psychological or neurological conditions. Anxiety and mood disorders were the most common diagnosis among those with the coronavirus. (Image: News18 Creative)