Anxiety, mood swings — here's what COVID-19 does to your brain

The world has been fighting the novel coronavirus for almost a year now. New studies have shown that COVID-19 affects more than just our lungs. In some cases it has affected the patients’ brain and nervous system, causing serious diseases. An Oxford study found that the disease can even cause psychiatric and neurological problems in survivors.

News18
April 08, 2021 / 03:06 PM IST
A year since the pandemic broke, we know that COVID-19 affects more than just out lungs. In some cases it has affected patients’ brain and nervous system causing various diseases. (Image: News18 Creative)
1 in 3 of COVID survivors has a relapse of a psychological or neurological condition. (Image: News18 Creative)
Scientists looked at COVID-19 patient’s chances of developing one of 14 common psychological or neurological conditions. Anxiety and mood disorders were the most common diagnosis among those with the coronavirus. (Image: News18 Creative)
COVID-19 patients were 16 percent more likely to develop a psychological or neurological disorder compared to patients with other respiratory infections. (Image: News18 Creative)
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Slideshow #World News
first published: Apr 8, 2021 03:06 pm

