Anti-France protests continue in Muslim nations even as President Macron attempts reconciliation

Hundreds of protesters in Pakistan burned effigies of France's leader and chanted anti-French slogans, as President Emmanuel Macron tried to send a message of understanding to Muslims around the world. Smaller demonstrations in Lebanon, Turkey and India followed on anti-France protests across the Muslim world last week that were mostly led by Islamist groups. The renewed protests came after President Macron's interview with the Qatar-based Arabic TV station Al-Jazeera in which he said that he understood the shock Muslims felt at caricatures depicting the Prophet Muhammad and also defended freedoms of expression and France's secular values. The protests in Muslim-majority nations over the last week, and calls for boycotts of French products, began initially after Macron eulogized a French teacher in Paris who was decapitated for showing caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad in class. (Image: AP)
Indonesian Muslim protesters hold posters condemning French President Emmanuel Macron during an anti-France rally outside the France embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia, November 2. Indonesian Muslims marched to the heavily guarded France Embassy in Indonesia's capital to protest France's president and his staunch support of secular laws that deem caricatures depicting the Prophet Muhammad as protected speech. (Image: AP)
Thousands of Bangladeshi Muslims protesting the French president’s support of secular laws allowing caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad march to lay siege on the French Embassy in Dhaka, Bangladesh, November 2. (Image: AP)
An Indian commuter moves on defaced images of French President Emmanuel Macron pasted by protestors on a road in Ahmedabad, India, November 1. Muslims have been calling for both protests and a boycott of French goods in response to France's stance on caricatures of Islam's most revered prophet. (Image: AP)
Supporters of Sunni Tehreek, a religious group, burn a representation of a French flag with a defaced image of French President Emmanuel Macron during a protest against the French president and republishing of caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad they deem blasphemous, in Lahore, Pakistan, November 1. (Image: AP)
Pakistani Shiite Muslims burn a representation of a French flag and a defaced image of French President Emmanuel Macron during a rally against the French president and the republishing of caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad they deem blasphemous, near the French consulate in Karachi, Pakistan, November 1. (Image: AP)
Protesters hold placards with a depiction of Eiffel Tower in Paris, right, marked with a shoe stamp a sign of disrespect, and one, left with a slogan reading in Turkish, "May my mother and father be sacrificed in your name, Prophet!", during a protest by members of Islamic groups against France in Istanbul, November 1. There had been tension between France and Turkey after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said France's President Emmanuel Macron needed mental health treatment and made other comments that the French government described as unacceptably rude. Erdogan questioned his French counterpart's mental condition while criticizing Macron's attitude toward Islam and Muslims. (Image: AP)
Protesters in front of the French embassy in Copenhagen, Denmark, October 30. Protesters are demonstrating over the publication of pictures and what they see as disrespect of the Prophet Muhammad, in the wake of the recent terror attack in Nice, France. (Image: AP/Scarpix)
Protesters gather at the French embassy in London, October 30, to protest against French President Macron. Protesters are demonstrating over the publication of pictures and what they see as disrespect of the Prophet Muhammad, in the wake of the terror attack in Nice, France. (Image: AP)
Afghans shout slogans during a protest against French President Macron's comments over Prophet Muhammad caricatures, in Kabul, Afghanistan, October 30. (Image: AP/Mariam Zuhaib)
Protesters wear headbands with Arabic that read, "We are your soldiers, Oh Muhammad," during a protest against French President Macron's comments over Prophet Muhammad caricatures, near the Pine Palace, which is the residence of the French ambassador, in Beirut, Lebanon, October 30. Thousands of Muslims, from Pakistan to Lebanon to the Palestinian territories, poured out of prayer services to join anti-France protests as the French president's vow to protect the right to caricature the Prophet Muhammad continues to roil the Muslim world. (Image: AP)
Members of an Italian Muslim association stage a sit-in and prayer to condemn what they see as persecutory acts against the Islamic community in France and against the publication of pictures and what they see as disrespect of the Prophet Muhammad, in Rome, October 30. The protesters also condemned the attack in Nice, France. (Image: AP)
A youth holds a photograph of France's President Emmanuel Macron, stamped with a shoe mark, during a protest against France in Istanbul, October 25. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan challenged the United States to impose sanctions against his country while also launching a second attack on French President Emmanuel Macron. Speaking a day after he suggested Macron needed mental health treatment because of his attitude to Islam and Muslims, which prompted France to recall its ambassador to Ankara, Erdogan took aim at foreign critics. (Image: AP)
First Published on Nov 3, 2020 04:53 pm