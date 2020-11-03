Anti-France protests continue in Muslim nations even as President Macron attempts reconciliation

Hundreds of protesters in Pakistan burned effigies of France's leader and chanted anti-French slogans, as President Emmanuel Macron tried to send a message of understanding to Muslims around the world. Smaller demonstrations in Lebanon, Turkey and India followed on anti-France protests across the Muslim world last week that were mostly led by Islamist groups. The renewed protests came after President Macron's interview with the Qatar-based Arabic TV station Al-Jazeera in which he said that he understood the shock Muslims felt at caricatures depicting the Prophet Muhammad and also defended freedoms of expression and France's secular values. The protests in Muslim-majority nations over the last week, and calls for boycotts of French products, began initially after Macron eulogized a French teacher in Paris who was decapitated for showing caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad in class. (Image: AP)