you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

Annual horse racing returns to Irish beach post coronavirus outbreak

The annual one-day Laytown races returned to the Irish beach town on November 1 after being cancelled for the past two years due to the coronavirus outbreak

Reuters
November 02, 2021 / 03:10 PM IST
Runners and riders compete in race 6 during the annual one-day Laytown races held on the beach under official horse racing turf club rules, which has returned after being cancelled for the past two years due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Laytown, Ireland, November 1. (Image: Reuters)
Runners and riders compete in race 5 during the annual one-day Laytown races held on the beach under official horse racing turf club rules, which has returned after being cancelled for the past two years due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Laytown, Ireland, November 1. (Image: Reuters)
People queue up to buy tickets during the annual one-day Laytown races held on the beach under official horse racing turf club rules, which has returned after being cancelled for the past two years due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Laytown, Ireland, November 1. (Image: Reuters)
A runner and rider goes to the starting post before race 6 during the annual one-day Laytown races held on the beach under official horse racing turf club rules, which has returned after being cancelled for the past two years due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Laytown, Ireland, November 1. (Image: Reuters)
A rainbow is visible in the distance as a runner and rider go to the starting post before race 4 during the annual one-day Laytown races held on the beach under official horse racing turf club rules, which has returned after being cancelled for the past two years due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Laytown, Ireland, November 1. (Image: Reuters)
Jockeys Declan McDonogh on Eglish (GB), Mark Enright on Hell Left Loose (GB) and Dylan Browne McMonagle on Teddy Boy (IRE) compete in race 2 during the annual one-day Laytown races held on the beach under official horse racing turf club rules, which has returned after being cancelled for the past two years due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Laytown, Ireland, November 1. (Image: Reuters)
Runners and riders compete in race 4 during the annual one-day Laytown races held on the beach under official horse racing turf club rules, which has returned after being cancelled for the past two years due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Laytown, Ireland, November 1. (Image: Reuters)
Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #horse racing #Ireland #Slideshow #World News
first published: Nov 2, 2021 03:10 pm

