Live Now |Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso.
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

All you need to know about the influential Buddhist monk Thich Nhat Hanh

Zen Master Thich Nhat Hanh, who passed away on January 22, was a global spiritual leader, poet, peace activist and father of “engaged Buddhism” – a movement linking mindfulness practice with social action.

Moneycontrol News
January 24, 2022 / 07:43 PM IST
Zen Master Thich Nhat Hanh, who passed away on January 22, was a global spiritual leader, poet, peace activist and father of “engaged Buddhism” – a movement linking mindfulness practice with social action. (Image: News18 Creative)
Affectionately called Thay – Vietnamese for “teacher” – he articulated and disseminated core Buddhist teachings of mindfulness, kindness, and compassion to a broad global audience. (Image: News18 Creative)
Founded the School of Youth and Social Service in Vietnam, a grassroots relief organization of 10,000 volunteers based on the principles of non-violence and compassionate action. (Image: News18 Creative)
Under his spiritual leadership, Plum Village grew to what is now the West’s largest and most active Buddhist monastery, with thousands of visitors every year, who come from around the world to learn “the art of mindful living”. (Image: News18 Creative)
His unique and popular works of calligraphy – short phrases and words capturing the essence of his mindfulness teachings – have been exhibited in across the world since 2010. (Image: News18 Creative)
His key message is that if we are to have peace in the world, we need to have peace in ourselves. He emphasizes the importance of not taking sides in a conflict. (Image: News18 Creative)
Thich Nhat Hanh has emphasized that mindfulness in education must start with teachers. If a teacher practices mindfulness and embodies it in the classroom, they will transmit mindfulness to their students whether or not they formally teach it to them. (Image: News18 Creative)
“Breathing in, repeat, ‘in the here, in the here.’ Breathing out, ‘in the now, in the now.’ I have arrived in the here, I have arrived in the now. I am home in the here. I am home in the now.” (Image: News18 Creative)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buddhism #Slideshow #Thich Nhat Hanh #World News
first published: Jan 24, 2022 07:43 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.