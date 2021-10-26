MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1599/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

Albanian artist offers 'therapy' with portraits painted in coffee

Albania is a café country, with 600 cafes outlets per 100,000 people. David Kryemadhi douses his brush with coffee, hoping the offer of a free portrait to customers will bring cheer amid COVID worries

AFP
October 26, 2021 / 01:32 PM IST
Albanian artist David Kryemadhi douses his brush with coffee and carefully sketches the face of a cafe customer, hoping the offer of a free portrait will bring cheer amid the anxiety of the pandemic. (Image: AFP)
Albanian artist David Kryemadhi douses his brush with coffee and carefully sketches the face of a cafe customer, hoping the offer of a free portrait will bring cheer amid the anxiety of the coronavirus pandemic. (Image: AFP)
Many Albanians regard cafes as a vital institution and punctuate most days with caffeinated outings -- the country of 2.8 million reputedly has one of the highest numbers of cafes in the world per head of population. "Art and coffee help a lot of people," Kryemadhi told AFP in the seaside city of Durres. "The moment of calm and reflection while painting a portrait helps the other person gain self-confidence and see the world with a positive synergy, a more open eye." (Image: AFP)
Many Albanians regard cafes as a vital institution and punctuate most days with caffeinated outings—the country of 2.8 million reputedly has one of the highest numbers of cafes in the world per head of population. "Art and coffee help a lot of people," Kryemadhi told AFP in the seaside city of Durres. "The moment of calm and reflection while painting a portrait helps the other person gain self-confidence and see the world with a positive synergy, a more open eye." (Image: AFP)
Kryemadhi uses coffee like watercolour paints, composing portraits with a rich, brown patina -- adding water to create different shades. In the cafes of Albania, he has found a natural setting for his brand of art therapy. To find subjects to paint, he strikes up conversations with customers before offering a free portrait. (Image: AFP)
Kryemadhi uses coffee like watercolour paints, composing portraits with a rich, brown patina— adding water to create different shades. In the cafes of Albania, he has found a natural setting for his brand of art therapy. To find subjects to paint, he strikes up conversations with customers before offering a free portrait. (Image: AFP)
Eva Allushi from the University of Durres explains that cafes in Albania are "an essential form of social life" where people feel free to express themselves. "The novelty in David's art is the fact that he builds bridges with his fellow travellers in this Albanian institution," she said. (Image: AFP)
Eva Allushi from the University of Durres explains that cafes in Albania are "an essential form of social life" where people feel free to express themselves. "The novelty in David's art is the fact that he builds bridges with his fellow travellers in this Albanian institution," she said. (Image: AFP)
According to Albania's Institute of Statistics, the country has roughly 600 cafes per 100,000 people -- one of the highest in the world. Kryemadhi said he hoped his portraits would help alleviate some of the stress caused by coronavirus in Durres, an area still recovering from a devastating earthquake in 2019 that killed dozens and left thousands more homeless. "Coffee art is one of the most successful therapies," said Kryemadhi. "It helps to overcome difficult situations such as those experienced with this pandemic or with the earthquake." (Image: AFP)
According to Albania's Institute of Statistics, the country has roughly 600 cafes per 100,000 people, one of the highest in the world. Kryemadhi said he hoped his portraits would help alleviate some of the stress caused by the coronavirus in Durres, an area still recovering from a devastating earthquake in 2019 that killed dozens and left thousands more homeless. "Coffee art is one of the most successful therapies," said Kryemadhi. "It helps to overcome difficult situations such as those experienced with this pandemic or with the earthquake." (Image: AFP)
AFP
Tags: #Albania #ART #Slideshow #World News
first published: Oct 26, 2021 01:32 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.