Air pollution to cut 5 years from Indians' life: A look at years of life lost to particulate air pollution

Moneycontrol News

Particulate air pollution cuts life expectancy for every person on Earth by more than two years on average. According to the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago's (EPIC) Air Quality Life Index (AQLI) report, Indians, on an average, are losing five years of life expectancy due to air pollution. Let’s take a look at the years of lives lost to polluted air changes according to where you live. (Image: News18 Creative)Particulate pollution has a more devastating impact on life expectancy than communicable diseases. (Image: News18 Creative)A look at the years of life lost to particulate pollution in selected countries. (Image: News18 Creative)Air pollution is a silent killer. A look at the loss of life expectancy due to particulate pollution in India over the years. (Image: News18 Creative)Air pollution has shortened the life expectancy in Delhi by 10 years. (Image: News18 Creative)