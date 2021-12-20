MARKET NEWS

HomeNewsPhotosWorld

'Ahrtal lives': Christmas cheer found in flooded German valley

“The Ahrtal lives” says a sign in Bad Neuenahr town, next to a decorated fir tree, as the residents of the Ahr Valley, known as Ahrtal in German, try to bring cheer to streets clogged with debris from July floods that killed 200 people

Associated Press
December 20, 2021 / 02:34 PM IST
Residents of the Ahr Valley, known as Ahrtal in German, are trying to bring some Christmas cheer to streets still clogged with mud and debris from July flooding that killed almost 200 people in western Germany. (Image: AP)
Residents of the Ahr Valley, known as Ahrtal in German, are trying to bring some Christmas cheer to streets still clogged with mud and debris from July flooding that killed almost 200 people in western Germany. (Image: AP)
This week, five months after the floods, a chipboard sign in the largest town, Bad Neuenahr, read: “The Ahrtal lives.” Next to it, someone had decorated a fir tree with baubles and lights. (Image: AP)
This week, five months after the floods, a chipboard sign in the largest town, Bad Neuenahr, read: "The Ahrtal lives." Next to it, someone had decorated a fir tree with baubles and lights. (Image: AP)
In the village of Mayschoss, further up the valley best known for its vineyards and as a picturesque hiking destination, stood a tree with lights powered from makeshift cabling outside a damaged building. (Image: AP)
In the village of Mayschoss, further up the valley best known for its vineyards and as a picturesque hiking destination, stood a tree with lights powered from makeshift cabling outside a damaged building. (Image: AP)
Fresh candles cut through the dark in nearby Altenahr as they burned on the graves of local people who died in the summer disaster. (Image: AP)
Fresh candles cut through the dark in nearby Altenahr as they burned on the graves of local people who died in the summer disaster. (Image: AP)
The majority of Germany's flood deaths happened in the narrow valley, where heavy rainfall caused the Ahr River to quickly fill and spill over, drowning vehicles and crushing buildings. (Image: AP)
The majority of Germany's flood deaths happened in the narrow valley, where heavy rainfall caused the Ahr River to quickly fill and spill over, drowning vehicles and crushing buildings. (Image: AP)
Residents reported at the time receiving little advance warning of the deadly floodwaters, with some claiming that information from authorities was unclear or entirely absent. (Image: AP)
Residents reported at the time receiving little advance warning of the deadly floodwaters, with some claiming that information from authorities was unclear or entirely absent. (Image: AP)
The massive economic and emotional costs — the floods destroyed or badly damaged hundreds of houses — caused some residents to consider leaving the region. (Image: AP)
The massive economic and emotional costs — the floods destroyed or badly damaged hundreds of houses — caused some residents to consider leaving the region. (Image: AP)
But others have insisted they will stay, rebuild and celebrate when they can. (Image: AP)
But others have insisted they will stay, rebuild and celebrate when they can. (Image: AP)
Associated Press
Tags: #Christmas #Germany #Slideshow #World News
first published: Dec 20, 2021 02:34 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.