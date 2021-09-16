After 18 months of eerie silence, Broadway roars back to life

Broadway's biggest musicals roared back to life on September 14, banishing the eerie silence of the last 18 months in New York's pandemic-hit theater district with screams, tears, and standing ovations. (Image: Reuters)

Emotions were giddy as the curtain rose again on top musicals "Hamilton," "The Lion King" and "Wicked" before packed audiences welcoming back live theater after the coronavirus shutdown. (Image: Reuters)

"Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda received a standing ovation when he appeared on stage before the start of his Tony Award-winning hip-hop show about America's founding fathers. (Image: Reuters)

A few blocks away, Kristin Chenoweth made a surprise appearance before the start of "Wicked," in which she originated the role of Glinda about 20 years ago. Composer Steven Schwartz joined a prolonged curtain call. (Image: Reuters)

Julie Taymor, director of "The Lion King," opened the show by telling the audience, "As Rafiki says, it is time." The long-running musical "Chicago" also re-opened to long applause after every song. (Image: Reuters)

Broadway was one of the first institutions to close when the pandemic hit in mid-March 2020 and is the last to re-open in the United States. (Image: Reuters)

It has taken months to upgrade air filter systems and ensure social distancing on stages full of blood, sweat, and tears. Audiences, actors, musicians, and backstage crew must show proof of full vaccinations and wear masks. (Image: Reuters)

"Hamilton," "The Lion King" and "Wicked" were the biggest box office earners, each taking in more than $1 million a week before the pandemic shut about 40 theaters, throwing thousands of actors, stagehands, musicians, and dancers out of work. (Image: Reuters)

Another dozen musicals and plays will re-open during September, bringing back one of the city's biggest cultural attractions. (Image: Reuters)