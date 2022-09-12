Afghanistan is the world's unhappiest country; a look at the top ten countries with most unhappiest people

Moneycontrol News

Under the Taliban regime, Afghanistan ranked first among the list of unhappiest countries in terms of physical pain, mental stress, mental disorders triggered by poverty and unemployment, anxiety, and anger, as per a report by a global analytics firm Gallup. According to Gallup’s Negative Experience Index, an American analytics and advisory company, a total of 80 percent Afghans are worried and disturbed, 74 percent in mental stresses induced by poverty and unemployment, while the condition of 61 percent of Afghans are defined as “sad.” Let’s take a look at the top ten ranking of Gallup’s negative experience index. (Image: AFP)Benin takes the tenth position with 44. (Image: Reuters)Seventh place in Gallup’s Negative Experience Index is shared between Bangladesh, Ecuador and Guinea with 45 negative experience index. (Image: AFP)Turkey ranked sixth with 46 negative experience index. (Image: AFP)Jordan ranked fifth with 48. (Image: AFP)Sierra Leone came fourth with 50 negative experience index. (Image: AFP)Iraq was third at 51 "negative experience." (Image: AFP)Lebanon came in second with a 58. (Image: Reuters)Afghanistan takes the number one spot with highest score of 59 on the Negative Experience Index 2021 report. (Image: AP) (With input from agencies)