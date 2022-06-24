Afghanistan Earthquake: India sends relief assistance to earthquake-hit country

The first consignment of India's earthquake relief assistance for the people of Afghanistan has reached Kabul; handed over by the Indian team there, and further consignment to follow, says Ministry of External Affairs of India. (Image: Twitter @MEAIndia)

India sent a technical team to Kabul on June 23 to coordinate the delivery of humanitarian assistance after a powerful earthquake in eastern Afghanistan that reportedly claimed 1,000 lives. (Image: AP)

India's External Affairs Ministry said the team has been deployed to its embassy in the Afghan capital. The embassy has been vacant since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August. (Image: Twitter @MEAIndia)

A ministry statement on June 23 didn’t give details about the technical team or any relief material sent to Afghanistan. It said team was sent to “closely monitor and coordinate the efforts of various stakeholders for the effective delivery of humanitarian assistance” as part of a “continuation of our engagement with the Afghan people.” (Image: Twitter @MEAIndia)

Residents in the hardest-hit district appeared to largely be on their own in trying to survive after the quake, with the Taliban-led government and the international aid community struggling to bring in help. Villagers rushed to bury the dead on June 23 and dug by hand through the rubble of their homes in search of survivors. (Image: AP)

Under a leaden sky in Paktika province, the epicenter of earthquake on June 22 where hundreds of homes have been destroyed, men dug several long trenches on a mountainside overlooking their village. (Image: AP)

In villages across Gayan district, toured by Associated Press journalists for hours on June 23, families who had spent the previous rainy night out in the open lifted pieces of timber of collapsed roofs and pulled away stones by hand, looking for missing loved ones. Taliban fighters circulated in vehicles in the area, but only a few were seen helping dig through rubble. (Image: AP)

There was little sign of heavy equipment — only one bulldozer was spotted being transported. Ambulances circulated, but little other help to the living was evident. (Image: AP)