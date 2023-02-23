 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
A year of Ukraine war: Russia is among the most sanctioned countries in the world, take a look

Moneycontrol News
Feb 23, 2023 / 12:27 PM IST

Russia became the world’s most-sanctioned nation after the country's invasion of Ukraine, surpassing Iran, Syria and North Korea. One year into the war, it continues to be one of the most sanctioned countries.

A year into Russia invasion of Ukraine (Image: AP)

1/6
One year since Russia officially invaded Ukraine, it continues to top the list of the world’s most sanctioned nations. 
2/6
3/6
Russia began invading Ukraine on February 22, 2022. Two days later, Russia officially invaded Ukraine.
4/6
The US, the UK, Switzerland, Canada, France, Australia, EU and Japan are among the countries to sanction Russia.
5/6
A look at the total sanctions against Russia ever since the country’s invasion in Ukraine.
6/6
The sanctions target individuals, entities, shipping vessels and aircraft.