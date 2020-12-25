MARKET NEWS

A world on pause in 2020: How coronavirus altered the course of human history

The mystery virus stopped a globalised world in its tracks. Check out how it all unfolded in 2020

Moneycontrol News
December 25, 2020 / 11:00 AM IST
A world on pause - How a mystery virus stopped a globalised world in its tracks. (Image: News18 creative)
First Signs. (Image: News18 creative)
Censoring. (Image: News18 creative)
Mystery Virus. (Image: News18 creative)
Just-Another-News. (Image: News18 creative)
The Whistleblower. (Image: News18 creative)
Virus takes off. (Image: News18 creative)
Conflicting claims. (Image: News18 creative)
Alarm bells. (Image: News18 creative)
Tradegy unfurls. (Image: News18 creative)
Grip tightens. (Image: News18 creative)
Business as usual. (Image: News18 creative)
Rage and grief. (Image: News18 creative)
Red flags. (Image: News18 creative)
Global conerns. (Image: News18 creative)
COVID curve. (Image: News18 creative)
The pandemic. (Image: News18 creative)
A news hotspot. (Image: News18 creative)
The new epicenter. (Image: News18 creative)
Exponential growth. (Image: News18 creative)
World's biggest lockdown. (Image: News18 creative)
Twist in the tale. (Image: News18 creative)
Airline industry grounded. (Image: News18 creative)
Grim reaper. (Image: News18 creative)
A second wave. (Image: News18 creative)
No end in sight. (Image: News18 creative)
In the air. (Image: News18 creative)
Double whammy. (Image: News18 creative)
India on alert. (Image: News18 creative)
A second wave. (Image: News18 creative)
One million lives lost. (Image: News18 creative)
Trump trumped. (Image: News18 creative)
Virus runs amok. (Image: News18 creative)
Hope and despair. (Image: News18 creative)
Hope and despair. (Image: News18 creative)
...And vaccines. (Image: News18 creative)
TAGS: #gallery #Slideshow #World News
first published: Dec 25, 2020 11:00 am

