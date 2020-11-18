A Promised Land Playlist | Barack Obama's list of 20 songs from his presidency time

Former US President Barack Obama shared his list of 20 songs ahead of the release of his memoir titled ‘A Promised Land.’ The playlist is a diverse mix of genres and artists, both old and new. The memoir is an insight into the events and people that shaped Obama’s early years of presidency and hopes to inspire others to play a role in shaping a better world. Let’s take a look at Obama’s songs choice list. (Image: Twitter @BarackObama)