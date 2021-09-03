MARKET NEWS

A look at Wolbachia Method that can help cut dengue transmission

As 50 people so far have died in UP district due to dengue and viral fever, a real-world study has found a way to cut dengue transmission using bacteria infected mosquitoes to drive dengue out of the infected mosquitoes. Here’s what we know so far.

Moneycontrol News
September 03, 2021 / 07:26 PM IST
An extremely common bacteria that occur naturally in 60 percent of insect species, including some mosquitoes, fruit flies, moths, dragonflies and butterflies. It lives inside insect cells and is passed from one generation to the next through an insect’s eggs. (Image: News18 Creative)
When Aedes aegypti mosquitoes carry Wolbachia, the bacteria compete with viruses, like those behind diseases such as dengue, Zika, Chikungunya and yellow fever. (Image: News18 Creative)
Here’s the Wolbachia method to understand how this work. (Image: News18 Creative)
The study was conducted by the World Mosquito Program. For this a cluster randomized controlled trial was conducted in Yogyakarta City, Indonesia. The city was subdivided into 24 clusters of which 12 were randomly selected to receive Wolbachia deployments. (Image: News18 Creative)
The study resulted in 77 percent reduction in dengue incidence and 86 percent reduction in dengue hospitalizations in Wolbachia-treated communities. (Image: News18 Creative)
Tags: #dengue #Slideshow #Wolbachia dengue #Wolbachia method #World News
first published: Sep 3, 2021 07:26 pm

