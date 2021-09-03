A look at Wolbachia Method that can help cut dengue transmission

An extremely common bacteria that occur naturally in 60 percent of insect species, including some mosquitoes, fruit flies, moths, dragonflies and butterflies. It lives inside insect cells and is passed from one generation to the next through an insect’s eggs. (Image: News18 Creative)

When Aedes aegypti mosquitoes carry Wolbachia, the bacteria compete with viruses, like those behind diseases such as dengue, Zika, Chikungunya and yellow fever. (Image: News18 Creative)

Here’s the Wolbachia method to understand how this works. (Image: News18 Creative)

The study was conducted by the World Mosquito Program. For this a cluster randomised controlled trial was conducted in Yogyakarta City, Indonesia. The city was subdivided into 24 clusters of which 12 were randomly selected to receive Wolbachia deployments. (Image: News18 Creative)