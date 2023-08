1/8 A 35-year-old woman’s demise after consuming an excessive quantity of water has brought to light an extremely rare but potentially lethal condition known as water toxicity. Cases of water toxicity are rare and occur when too much water is consumed within a short timeframe. Here’s a look at this condition, its causes and prevention. (Image: News18 Creative)

2/8 In July 2023, Michelle Fairburn, a Canadian TikToker, was hospitalised after drinking four litres of water for 12 days as part of a viral fitness challenge. (Image: News18 Creative)

3/8 Water toxicity, colloquially referred to as water poising, is a medical condition arising from the excessive and rapid consumption of water. (Image: News18 Creative)

4/8 Excessive water induces a dilution effect, where the increase in water content in the blood leads to a reduction in sodium concentration. (Image: News18 Creative)

5/8 The condition when the sodium in your blood falls below 135 mEq/L is called hyponatremia. It affects the movement of water in and out of the cells of the body. (Image: News18 Creative)

6/8 Water toxicity is more commonly observed among endurance athletes who overhydrate without accounting for electrolyte losses. (Image: News18 Creative)

7/8 Symptoms of water toxicity can manifest if a person consumes 3-4 litres of water in a short span, particularly during physically demanding activities. However, instances of water toxicity have been reported even after drinking as little as 1.9 litres of water per hour. (Image: News18 Creative)