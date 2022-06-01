A look at top countries generating electricity from wind and solar

Moneycontrol News

Wind and solar generate over a tenth of the world’s electricity in 2021. Taken together, they are the fourth-largest source of electricity, behind coal, gas, and hydro.A look at the countries’ share of electricity generated from wind and solar.Out of 10.3 percent global share, India accounts for 8.04 percent share of electricity from winds and solar in 2021.50 countries have over a tenth of electricity from wind and solar in 2021.