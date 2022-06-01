 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPhotosWorld

A look at top countries generating electricity from wind and solar

Moneycontrol News
Jun 01, 2022 / 06:13 PM IST

Wind and solar are the fourth-largest source of electricity, behind coal, gas, and hydro. A look at top countries that generates electricity from them

Representative Image

Wind and solar generate over a tenth of the world’s electricity in 2021. Taken together, they are the fourth-largest source of electricity, behind coal, gas, and hydro. A look at the countries’ share of electricity generated from wind and solar. Out of 10.3 percent global share, India accounts for 8.04 percent share of electricity from winds and solar in 2021. 50 countries have over a tenth of electricity from wind and solar in 2021.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #electricity #Slideshow #Solar Electricity #solar energy #Wind energy #World News
first published: Jun 1, 2022 06:13 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.