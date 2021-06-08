MARKET NEWS

A look at the race to NewSpace and the companies eyeing the sector

It looks like the era of space tourism is about to erupt. Meet the billionaires eyeing space as the next entrepreneurial frontier.

Moneycontrol News
June 08, 2021 / 08:48 PM IST
Space Race | The Cold War geopolitical rivalry between the United States and the Soviet Union in space primacy; in 1969, the US landed on the Moon and won this. (Image: News18 Creative)
Race to Mars | The ongoing rivalry between teams to out the first humans on or about the planet Mars; this includes crewed missions to Mars, land on Mars, or set a crewed base there. (Image: News18 Creative)
Asian Space Race | The geopolitical rivalry in Asia for supremacy in spaceflight. Referred so in popular media as an allusion to the Cold-War-era Space Race between the US and the Soviet Union. (Image: News18 Creative)
The Billionaire Space Race | The intense rivalry in NewSpace by recent space entrepreneurs, who entered the space industry as billionaires from other industries, particularly computing. (Image: News18 Creative)
SpaceX has announced plans to bring space tourists into orbit “between late 2021 and mid-2022” in partnership with a company called Space Adventures. (Image: News18 Creative)
Blue Origin’s spacecraft New Shepard is named after Alan Shepard, the second person, and first American, in Space. (Image: News18 Creative)
In May 2021, Virgin Galactic achieved its third successful test flight, to 90 km (the boundary to achieve space flight is 100 km). (Image: News18 Creative)
The other route. (Image: News18 Creative)
SpaceX Vs Blue Origin Vs Galactic: A snapshot(Image: News18 Creative)
TAGS: #Elon Musk #International Space Station #Jeff Bezos #Mars #Moon #Slideshow #space race #World News
Take a Quick Survey