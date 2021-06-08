A look at the race to NewSpace and the companies eyeing the sector

Space Race | The Cold War geopolitical rivalry between the United States and the Soviet Union in space primacy; in 1969, the US landed on the Moon and won this. (Image: News18 Creative)

Race to Mars | The ongoing rivalry between teams to put the first humans on or about the planet Mars; this includes crewed missions to Mars, land on Mars, or set a crewed base there. (Image: News18 Creative)

Asian Space Race | The geopolitical rivalry in Asia for supremacy in spaceflight. Referred so in popular media as an allusion to the Cold-War-era Space Race between the US and the Soviet Union. (Image: News18 Creative)

The Billionaire Space Race | The intense rivalry in NewSpace by recent space entrepreneurs, who entered the space industry as billionaires from other industries, particularly computing. (Image: News18 Creative)

SpaceX has announced plans to bring space tourists into orbit “between late 2021 and mid-2022” in partnership with a company called Space Adventures. (Image: News18 Creative)

Blue Origin’s spacecraft New Shepard is named after Alan Shepard, the second person, and first American, in Space. (Image: News18 Creative)

In May 2021, Virgin Galactic achieved its third successful test flight, to 90 km (the boundary to achieve space flight is 100 km). (Image: News18 Creative)

The other route. (Image: News18 Creative)