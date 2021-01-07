MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join us at ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’ as Network18 and AB InBev bring together India's sharpest minds to shape a better world on Jan 11th 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

Here's a look at the presidential impeachment process in United States

As the chorus to impeach Donald Trump grows after US Capitol violence, a look at the presidential impeachment process in United States.

Moneycontrol News
January 07, 2021 / 04:34 PM IST
How does impeachment work? (Image credit: NEWS18 creative)
How does impeachment work? (Image credit: NEWS18 creative)
What is it? (Image credit: NEWS18 creative)
What is it? (Image credit: NEWS18 creative)
The House of representatives forms a Judiciary Committee. (Image credit: NEWS18 creative)
The House of representatives forms a Judiciary Committee. (Image credit: NEWS18 creative)
Votes: Less than a majority votes -President remains in office. Majority votes - President is impeached. (Image credit: NEWS18 creative)
Votes: Less than a majority votes -President remains in office. Majority votes - President is impeached. (Image credit: NEWS18 creative)
Second phase: The senate holds a vote to convict the president. (Image credit: NEWS18 creative)
Second phase: The senate holds a vote to convict the president. (Image credit: NEWS18 creative)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #gallery #Slideshow #World News
first published: Jan 7, 2021 04:28 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | What you need to know about India’s two vaccines; 71 Indians tested positive for new strain so far

Coronavirus Essential | What you need to know about India’s two vaccines; 71 Indians tested positive for new strain so far

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.