A look at the odd and unusual images from around the world this past week

A charcoal dinosaur sculpture stands in front of the Historical Museum of Bosnia and Herzegovina with the slogan "Let extinction not be your choice", in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina on October 27. (Image: Reuters)

A promotional staff wears coffin-shaped costume at the Necropolis - Tanexpo 2021 international funeral exhibition in Moscow, Russia, on October 27. (Image: Reuters)

Activist Steve Bray demonstrates with a toilet outside the gates of Downing Street, after MP's voted in Parliament against the Environment Bill, allowing companies to pump raw sewage into UK rivers and seas, in London, Britain, on October 26. (Image: Reuters)

A girl wearing a costume of Netflix series 'Squid Game' poses for photographs in front of a giant doll named 'Younghee' from the series on display at a park in Seoul, South Korea, on October 26. (Image: Reuters)

Germany's Pauline Schaefer-Betz in action during the women's balance beam final at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Kitakyushu, Japan, on October 24. (Image: Reuters)

Gizzard, a chihuahua is held by its owner at the 31st Annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade in New York, US, on October 23. (Image: Reuters)

Participant Norbert Dopf from Austria arrives for the German Moustache and Beard Championships 2021 at Pullman City Western Theme Park in Eging am See, Germany, on October 23. (Image: Reuters)

A view of the sculpture 'Together' by Italian sculptor Lorenzo Quinn, son of late actor Anthony Quinn, is seen in front of the Great Pyramids of Giza, on the outskirt of Cairo, Egypt, on October 23. (Image: Reuters)

A character dressed up as 'Puca' walks in front of projections illuminated onto Slane Castle as part of a Halloween festival called 'Puca' celebrating the Celtic tradition of Samhain in Slane, Ireland, on October 22. (Image: Reuters)