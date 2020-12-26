A look at the most compelling pictures from India in the week gone by

A crow feeds on a dead Olive Ridley turtle washed ashore at Marina beach in Chennai, December 26. (Image: Reuters)

A man prepares to tie a black ribbon next to a makeshift memorial during a prayer ceremony for the victims of the 2004 tsunami on the 16th anniversary of the disaster, at Marina Beach in Chennai, December 26. (Image: Reuters)

People scatter flower petals and pour milk in the waters of the Bay of Bengal during a prayer ceremony for the victims of the 2004 tsunami on the 16th anniversary of the disaster, at Marina beach in Chennai, December 26. (Image: Reuters)

Women light candles at a makeshift memorial during a prayer ceremony for the victims of the 2004 tsunami on the 16th anniversary of the disaster, at Marina beach in Chennai, December 26. (Image: Reuters)

A view of a crowded highway as farmers protest against new farm laws at a state border in Shahjahanpur, in the desert state of Rajasthan, near New Delhi, December 26. (Image: Reuters)

A farmer stands in front of a vehicle at the site of a protest against new farm laws, at a state border on a national highway in Shahjahanpur, in the desert state of Rajasthan, near New Delhi, December 26. (Image: Reuters)

Policemen sit near the site of a protest against new farm laws, at a state border on a national highway in Shahjahanpur, in the desert state of Rajasthan, near New Delhi, December 26. (Image: Reuters)

Policemen sit on a cultivator at the site of a protest against new farm laws, at a state border on a national highway in Shahjahanpur, in the desert state of Rajasthan, near New Delhi, December 26. (Image: Reuters)

Worshippers wearing protective face masks sit at St. Stephen's Church during Christmas celebrations, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the old quarter of Delhi, December 25. (Image: Reuters)

India's main opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi sits with party supporters at the party headquarters after they were not allowed to meet the President of India Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan to submit a memorandum containing around 20 million signatures against the newly passed farm laws, in New Delhi, December 24. (Image: Reuters)

A woman carries bread as she walks on a frost-covered footbridge in the interiors of Nigeen Lake on a cold winter morning in Srinagar, December 24. (Image: Reuters)

A woman dressed as Santa Claus holds a girl as she poses for a picture at a residential area on Christmas eve in Mumbai, December 24. (Image: Reuters)

A Christmas tree is decorated with face masks inside a hotel lobby to create awareness about wearing a mask during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, ahead of Christmas celebrations, in Mumbai, December 23. (Image: Reuters)

A farmer smokes a hookah, a traditional water pipe, at the site of a protest against new farm laws, at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in Ghaziabad, December 23. (Image: Reuters)