A look at the life of Afghan women under Taliban rule

Women wearing burqas sit in the backseat of a car in traffic, in Kabul, Afghanistan, on October 8. (Image: Reuters)

An Afghan woman wearing a burqa begs while taking care of her daughter in Kabul, Afghanistan, on October 7. (Image: Reuters)

A girl sits between concrete barriers in Kabul, Afghanistan, on October 7. (Image: Reuters)

A woman wearing a niqab enters a beauty salon where the ads of women have been defaced by a shopkeeper in Kabul, Afghanistan, on October 6. (Image: Reuters)

A girl sits with women wearing burqas outside a hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, on October 5. (Image: Reuters)

An Afghan woman and children, who are among displaced families fleeing the violence in their provinces, sit inside a tent at a makeshift shelter at Shahr-e Naw park, in Kabul, Afghanistan, on October 4. (Image: Reuters)