you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

A look at the life of Afghan women under Taliban rule

Worries over women's rights in Afghanistan have grown since the Taliban retook control in August. The last time the Taliban ruled in the 1990s, they banned women from work, girls from school, and allowed women to leave their homes only when accompanied by a male.

Reuters
October 11, 2021 / 05:32 PM IST
Women wearing burqas sit in the back seat of a car in traffic, in Kabul, Afghanistan October 8. (Image: Reuters)
Women wearing burqas sit in the backseat of a car in traffic, in Kabul, Afghanistan, on October 8. (Image: Reuters)
An Afghan woman wearing a burqa begs while taking care of her daughter in Kabul, Afghanistan October 7. (Image: Reuters)
An Afghan woman wearing a burqa begs while taking care of her daughter in Kabul, Afghanistan, on October 7. (Image: Reuters)
A girl sits between concrete barriers in Kabul, Afghanistan October 7. (Image: Reuters)
A girl sits between concrete barriers in Kabul, Afghanistan, on October 7. (Image: Reuters)
A woman wearing a niqab enters a beauty salon where the ads of women have been defaced by a shopkeeper in Kabul, Afghanistan October 6. (Image: Reuters)
A woman wearing a niqab enters a beauty salon where the ads of women have been defaced by a shopkeeper in Kabul, Afghanistan, on October 6. (Image: Reuters)
A girl sits with women wearing burqas outside a hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan October 5. (Image: Reuters)
A girl sits with women wearing burqas outside a hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, on October 5. (Image: Reuters)
An Afghan woman and children, who are among displaced families fleeing the violence in their provinces, sit inside a tent at a makeshift shelter at Shahr-e Naw park, in Kabul, Afghanistan October 4. (Image: Reuters)
An Afghan woman and children, who are among displaced families fleeing the violence in their provinces, sit inside a tent at a makeshift shelter at Shahr-e Naw park, in Kabul, Afghanistan, on October 4. (Image: Reuters)
Afghan girls and burqa-clad women, who are among displaced families fleeing the violence in their provinces, sit in front of a tent at a makeshift shelter at Shahr-e Naw park, in Kabul, Afghanistan October 4. (Image: Reuters)
Afghan girls and burqa-clad women, who are among displaced families fleeing the violence in their provinces, sit in front of a tent at a makeshift shelter at Shahr-e Naw park, in Kabul, Afghanistan, on October 4. (Image: Reuters)
Reuters
Tags: #Afghanistan #Slideshow #Taliban #Taliban in Afghanistan
first published: Oct 11, 2021 05:32 pm

