MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Quants League Sep'21 Edition brings to you to 5-Days Live Algorithmic Options Trading Virtual Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

A look at the demography of the Indian diaspora in the US

Indian American are the second-largest immigrant group in the United States. With PM Narendra Modi visiting in America for the UN General Assembly meet, here's a look at the Indian diaspora in the US -- population, education, economic situation, and more.

Moneycontrol News
September 23, 2021 / 07:15 PM IST
Indian American are the second-largest immigrant group in the United States. With PM Narendra Modi visiting in America for the UN General Assembly meet, here's a look at the Indian diaspora in the US -- population, education, economic situation, and more. (Image: News18 Creative)
Indian American are the second-largest immigrant group in the United States. With PM Narendra Modi visiting in America for the UN General Assembly meet, here's a look at the Indian diaspora in the US -- population, education, economic situation, and more. (Image: News18 Creative)
About 4million Indian population is currently residing in the United States. (Image: News18 Creative)
About 4million Indian population is currently residing in the United States. (Image: News18 Creative)
A look at the median household earnings in the US. (Image: News18 Creative)
A look at the median household earnings in the US. (Image: News18 Creative)
79 percent of college graduates are Indian-American residents. (Image: News18 Creative)
79 percent of college graduates are Indian-American residents. (Image: News18 Creative)
Share of Indian in American population is 1.2 percent. (Image: News18 Creative)
Share of Indians in American population is 1.2 percent. (Image: News18 Creative)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Indian in US #PM Narendra Modi #Slideshow #UN General Assembly #World News
first published: Sep 23, 2021 07:15 pm

Must Listen

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.