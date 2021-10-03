MARKET NEWS

A look at some odd pictures from around the world

Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.

Reuters
October 03, 2021 / 07:00 PM IST
A fibreglass sculpture entitled 'Bihar' (Tomorrow in Basque), by Mexican hyperrealist artist Ruben Orozco, is submerged in the Nervion river in Bilbao, Spain, September 27. (Image: Reuters)
A visitor stands in front of an immersive art installation titled "Machine Hallucinations - Space: Metaverse" by media artist Refik Anadol, which will be converted into NFT and auctioned online at Sotheby's, at the Digital Art Fair, in Hong Kong, China September 30. (Image: Reuters)
Paradise, Nevada, USA;as Vegas Raiders fan Gabriel Andrade aka Darkside Demon poses during tailgate festivities before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. (Image: Reuters/Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)
Visual artists carry an oversized sculpture of ice cream outside the annual Labour Party conference, in Brighton, Britain, September 28. (Image: Reuters)
Bolddog Lings freestyle motocross stunt performers put on a display at the annual Balmoral agricultural show, which has returned after being cancelled last year due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Lisburn, Northern Ireland, September 23. (Image: Reuters)
A visitor views a floral display while attending the final day of the Chelsea Flower Show, delayed from its usual spring dates because of the lockdown restrictions amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in London, Britain, September 26. (Image: Reuters)
People walk in front of an art installation called "L'albero di corallo" (Coral tree), in Alghero, Italy, September 25. (Image: Reuters)
A handler attempts to help pose a white-crested black Polish bantam chicken for a portrait at the annual Balmoral Show held by the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society, which has returned after being cancelled last year due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Lisburn, Northern Ireland, September 23. (Image: Reuters)
Tags: #coronavirus #Slideshow #World News
first published: Oct 3, 2021 07:00 pm

