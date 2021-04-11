A look at the most stunning images from around the world

Models wearing Autumn/Winter creations by designer Hannibal Laguna wait backstage during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain, April 9. (Image: AP)

Mobile Emergency Care Service (SAMU) worker Aline Moreira checks on an elderly COVID-19 patient before transferring him to a hospital in Duque de Caxias, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, April 7. (Image: AP)

A police officer removes discarded plastic bottles from the polluted Tagaret River which flows into Uru Uru Lake, near Oruro, Bolivia, on April 7. A cleanup operation began in an effort to restore the lake to its natural beauty which has been overrun with plastic rubbish and other man-made waste. (Image: AP)

Fireworks explode as Nationalist and Loyalist rioters clash with one another at the peace wall on Lanark Way in West Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 7. The police had to close roads into the nearby Protestant area as crowds from each divide attacked each other. A 1998 peace deal ended large-scale violence but did not resolve Northern Ireland’s deep-rooted tensions. (Image: AP)

People sleep on top of empty oxygen cylinders, waiting for a shop to open in order to refill their tanks, in the Villa El Salvador neighborhood, as a shortage of medical oxygen to treat COVID-19 patients continues in Lima, Peru, April 6. (Image: AP)

Arceli Armando watches her son wave to her from outside of the Reminiscencias residence for the elderly where she lives in Tandil, Argentina, April 5. Residents here do not have physical contact with their families or leave the residence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but stay active with group activities within the facility. (Image: AP)

Chicago White Sox's Nick Madrigal is hit by a pitch from Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Raisel Iglesias during the ninth inning of a baseball game on April 4, in Anaheim, Calif. (Image: AP)

Apostolic Pentecostals celebrate Easter in field in the Johannesburg township of Soweto on April 4. Similar independent churches in South Africa consist of small groups of worshippers mixing African traditions and Bible study. (Image: AP)

Sue Howland, right, and Larrecsa Cox, left, members of the Quick Response Team whose mission is to save every citizen who survives an overdose from the next one, help Betty Thompson, 65, who struggles with alcohol addiction, count her medications at her apartment in Huntington, W.Va., March 17. Thompson called that morning to say she needed help. With preexisting conditions that make her especially vulnerable to COVID, she'd been terrified she'd get the virus and die, and so she's drank more these months than she ever has before. (Image: AP)

Stephen Mudoga, 12, the son of a farmer, tries to chase away a swarm of locusts on his farm as he returns home from school, at Elburgon, in Nakuru county, Kenya on March 17. It's the beginning of the planting season in Kenya, but delayed rains have brought a small amount of optimism in the fight against the locusts, which pose an unprecedented risk to agriculture-based livelihoods and food security in the already fragile Horn of Africa region, as without rainfall the swarms will not breed. (Image: AP)