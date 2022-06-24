A look at how the 5G network is evolving around the world and in India

Moneycontrol News

5G, the next evolution of wireless networks, has really taken over in the last year, with Apple jumping on the 5G bandwagon in the fall of 2020. Apple sold more smartphones in the last three months of 2020 than any company ever before in a single quarter, giving a major boost to the new technology. (Image: News18 Creative)Forecast of 5G smartphone subscriptions by region. (Image: News18 Creative)1 billion - the figure 5G mobile subscriptions is estimated to surpass in 2022. (Image: News18 Creative)India is among the world’s fastest growing economies. Industrial enterprises are making unprecedented investments in digital transformation to modernize their processes – increasing demand for reliable network connectivity. (Image: News18 Creative)Growth in mobile traffic is expected to be more than double in the next 3 years. (Image: News18 Creative)