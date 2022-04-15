 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPhotosWorld

A look at how people are adopting cryptocurrency

Moneycontrol News
Apr 15, 2022 / 03:45 PM IST

Over the years cryptocurrency ownership has increased around the world. A report released by crypto exchange firm Gemini looks at how people are adopting cryptocurrency.

Over the years cryptocurrency ownership has increased around the world. A report released by crypto exchange firm Gemini looks at how people are adopting cryptocurrency. (Image: News18 Creative) Cryptocurrency ownership by country. (Image: News18 Creative) Women who own cryptocurrency. (Image: News18 Creative) Cryptocurrency owners by age. (Image: News18 Creative)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #cryptocurrency #Slideshow #World News
first published: Apr 15, 2022 03:45 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.