A look at how important Russia’s gas is for the world as it halts supplies to Poland and Bulgaria

Russia has cut off gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria after the countries refused to pay for their supplies in roubles. How much natural gas is consumed in Europe and other parts of the world, and which countries are its biggest suppliers? Take a look…After many Western countries placed financial sanctions on Russia, President Putin announced that “unfriendly” countries would have to pay for gas in Russian currency. The step is seen as retaliation for the sanctions.In 2020, the world consumed 3,822.8 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas. According to the statistical review of world energy 2021, United States is the top consumer.A look at the global gas consumption per capita in 2020.Russia has the largest natural gas reserves.A look at the countries by bcm imports from Russia in 2020.