English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Watch the finale of Indian Family Business Awards today 7pm onwards on Moneycontrol. Click here
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

    A look at how important Russia’s gas is for the world as it halts supplies to Poland and Bulgaria

    Russia has cut off gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria after the countries refused to pay for their supplies in roubles.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 29, 2022 / 11:18 AM IST
    Russia has cut off gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria after the countries refused to pay for their supplies in roubles. How much natural gas is consumed in Europe and other parts of the world, and which countries are its biggest suppliers? Take a look…
    Russia has cut off gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria after the countries refused to pay for their supplies in roubles. How much natural gas is consumed in Europe and other parts of the world, and which countries are its biggest suppliers? Take a look…
    After many Western countries placed financial sanctions on Russia, President Putin announced that “unfriendly” countries would have to pay for gas in Russian currency. The step is seen as retaliation for the sanctions.
    After many Western countries placed financial sanctions on Russia, President Putin announced that “unfriendly” countries would have to pay for gas in Russian currency. The step is seen as retaliation for the sanctions.
    In 2020, world consumed 3,822.8 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas. According to the statistical review of world energy 2021, the United States is the top consumer.
    In 2020, the world consumed 3,822.8 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas. According to the statistical review of world energy 2021, United States is the top consumer.
    A look at the global gas consumption per capita in 2020.
    A look at the global gas consumption per capita in 2020.
    Russia is the largest natural gas reserves.
    Russia has the largest natural gas reserves.
    A look at the countries by bcm imports from Russia in 2020.
    A look at the countries by bcm imports from Russia in 2020.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #natural gas #Russia #Russia Ukraine Conflict #Russia Ukraine crisis #Slideshow #Ukraine #World News
    first published: Apr 29, 2022 11:18 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.