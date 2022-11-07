 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
A look at how deep the world is into the climate crisis

Moneycontrol News
Nov 07, 2022 / 06:11 PM IST

Last eight years have been the eight warmest on record. Here's an insight on how severe is the crisis which the world is battling.

A report by the United Nations’ World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), the UN’s weather and climate body, indicates the world is now deep into the climate crisis. (Image: News18 Creative) Earth has warmed more than 1.1 degree Celsius since the late 19th century with roughly half of that increase occurring in the past 30 years. (Image: News18 Creative) Increasing human emissions of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases cause a positive radiative imbalance at the top of the atmosphere leading to accumulation of energy in the form of heat in the earth system. This heat drives global warming. (Image: News18 Creative) In 2022, global mean sea level (GMSL) has continued to rise. (Image: News18 Creative)
A look at what World Meteorological Organisation report says. (Image: News18 Creative) The levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is so high that the lower 1.5 degree Celsius (target) of the Paris Agreement is barely within reach. (Image: News18 Creative) Rising global heating is making extreme weather more severe and more frequent around the world. (Image: News18 Creative) The pre-monsoon period was exceptionally hot in India and Pakistan. (Image: News18 Creative)
Drought intensified in the Greater Horn of Africa region, focused on Kenya, Somalia, and southern Ethiopia. (Image: News18 Creative) Many of the high-impact disasters in 2022 happened consecutively, leaving little time for recovery between one shock and the next. (Image: News18 Creative) Exceptionally hot and, in places, dry conditions affected China, Europe and North Africa during the summer. (Image: News18 Creative)
