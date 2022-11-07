English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Watch Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live on 11th Nov at 5pm
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

    A look at how deep the world is into the climate crisis

    Last eight years have been the eight warmest on record. Here's an insight on how severe is the crisis which the world is battling.

    Moneycontrol News
    November 07, 2022 / 06:11 PM IST
    A report by the United Nations’ World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), the UN’s weather and climate body, indicates the world is now deep into the climate crisis. (Image: News18 Creative)
    A report by the United Nations’ World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), the UN’s weather and climate body, indicates the world is now deep into the climate crisis. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Earth has warmed more than 1.1 degree Celsius since the late 19th century with roughly half of that increase occurring in the past 30 years. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Earth has warmed more than 1.1 degree Celsius since the late 19th century with roughly half of that increase occurring in the past 30 years. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Increasing human emissions of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases cause a positive radiative imbalance at the top of the atmosphere leading to accumulation of energy in the form of heat in the Earth system. This heat drives global warming. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Increasing human emissions of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases cause a positive radiative imbalance at the top of the atmosphere leading to accumulation of energy in the form of heat in the earth system. This heat drives global warming. (Image: News18 Creative)
    In 2022, global mean sea level (GMSL) has continued to rise. (Image: News18 Creative)
    In 2022, global mean sea level (GMSL) has continued to rise. (Image: News18 Creative)
    A look at what World Meteorological Organisation report says. (Image: News18 Creative)
    A look at what World Meteorological Organisation report says. (Image: News18 Creative)
    The levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is so high that the lower 1.5 degree Celsius (target) of the Paris Agreement is barely within reach. (Image: News18 Creative)
    The levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is so high that the lower 1.5 degree Celsius (target) of the Paris Agreement is barely within reach. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Rising global heating is making extreme weather more severe and more frequent around the world. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Rising global heating is making extreme weather more severe and more frequent around the world. (Image: News18 Creative)
    The pre-monsoon period was exceptionally hot in India and Pakistan. (Image: News18 Creative)
    The pre-monsoon period was exceptionally hot in India and Pakistan. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Drought intensified in the Greater Horn of Africa region, focused on Kenya, Somalia, and southern Ethiopia. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Drought intensified in the Greater Horn of Africa region, focused on Kenya, Somalia, and southern Ethiopia. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Many of the high-impact disasters in 2022 happened consecutively, leaving little time for recovery between one shock and the next. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Many of the high-impact disasters in 2022 happened consecutively, leaving little time for recovery between one shock and the next. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Exceptionally hot and, in places, dry conditions affected China, Europe and North Africa during the summer. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Exceptionally hot and, in places, dry conditions affected China, Europe and North Africa during the summer. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #climate #climate change #climate summit #COP27 #Slideshow #World News
    first published: Nov 7, 2022 06:11 pm