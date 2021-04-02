English
A look at Biden's 'American Jobs Plan' aimed at rebuilding the US economy

US President Joe Biden proposed ‘American Jobs Plan’ for the nation that rewards work, aiming at rebuilding a new economy. Here’s a snapshot Biden’s ambitious infrastructure proposal, called the American Jobs Plan.

April 02, 2021 / 07:28 PM IST
US President Joe Biden proposed ‘American Jobs Plan’ for the nation that rewards work, aiming at rebuilding a new economy. Here’s a snapshot Biden’s ambitious infrastructure proposal, called the American Jobs Plan. (Image: News18 Creative)
Biden’s ‘American Jobs Plan’ would spend most of the one-time funding over eight years. One key element of the plan is to raise the corporate tax rate to 28 per cent. The rate will remain lower than at any point since World War II other than the years since the 2017 tax act. (Image: News18 Creative)
Key provisions of Biden’s infrastructure package are community care, affordable housing, electric vehicles, schools constructions and more. (Image: News18 Creative)
$180 billion will be spent for research and development and $50 billion in the National Science Foundation. (Image: News18 Creative)
This plan will make a $50 billion investment in domestic semiconductor manufacturing, securing the US leadership in a global market that supplies critical inputs for almost all goods -- from cars to refrigerators to computers. (Image: News18 Creative)
The plan will invest $100 billion for workforce development which includes $5 billion for violence prevention programs. (Image: News18 Creative)
“This plan is important not only for what and how it builds, but it’s also important to where we build. It includes everyone, regardless of your race or your ZIP code,” said US president Joe Biden. (Image: News18 Creative)
