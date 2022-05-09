 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
A look at Apple iPhones’ revenue since its launch

Moneycontrol News
May 09, 2022 / 07:05 PM IST

The iPhone has now passed $1.5 trillion in lifetime earnings.

Almost fifteen years after its launch, the iPhone continues to be Apple’s marquee product. It has now passed $1.5 trillion in lifetime revenue. (Image: News18 Creative) Apple made a total of $97.28 billion in second fiscal quarter of 2022. (Image: News18 Creative) Apple’s first iPhone was released in June 2007. The company has made $1550.79 billion from the iPhone (Q3 2007 – Q2 2022). (Image: News18 Creative) A look at iPhone’s yearly revenue. (Image: News18 Creative)
A look at how many iPhones Apple sold. (Image: News18 Creative) As of 2021, as many as 1,231 million iPhone units are currently active in the world. (Image: News18 Creative)
