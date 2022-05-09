English
    A look at Apple iPhones’ revenue since its launch

    The iPhone has now passed $1.5 trillion in lifetime earnings.

    May 09, 2022 / 07:05 PM IST
    Almost fifteen years after its launch, the iPhone continues to be Apple’s marquee product. It has now passed $1.5 trillion in lifetime revenue. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Apple made a total of $97.28 billion in second fiscal quarter of 2022. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Apple’s first iPhone was released in June 2007. The company has made $1550.79 billion from the iPhone (Q3 2007 – Q2 2022). (Image: News18 Creative)
    A look at iPhone’s yearly revenue. (Image: News18 Creative)
    A look at how much iPhones has Apple sold. (Image: News18 Creative)
    As of 2021, there are 1231 million iPhone units are currently active in the world. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Tags: #Apple #iPhone #Slideshow #World News
    first published: May 9, 2022 07:05 pm
