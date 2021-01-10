A look around the world in the week gone by

Catholics wearing face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus try to get a glimpse of the Black Nazarene at the Santa Cruz Church in Manila, Philippines, on January 8, a day before the feast day. The annual January 9 procession attended by tens of thousands of devotees has been cancelled amid the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic in one of Asia's biggest religious events. Several Black Nazarene replicas have been placed around churches as the government asks devotees to pray at their communities instead of going to downtown Quiapo where the original image stays. (Image: AP/Aaron Favila)

A migrant stands next to a fence during snowfall at the Lipa camp, outside Bihac, Bosnia, on January 8. A fresh spate of snowy and very cold winter weather has brought more misery for hundreds of migrants who have been stuck for days in a burnt out camp in northwest Bosnia waiting for heating and other facilities. (Image: AP/Kemal Softic)

A woman kisses an icon after the Orthodox Christmas Mass in the Holy Trinity church in Iltsi village, Ivano-Frankivsk region of Western Ukraine, January 7. Although Ukraine is struggling to contain the coronavirus pandemic that has inundated its overburdened medical system with patients, Orthodox Christmas celebrations on January 7 occurred widely without masks or social distancing. (Image: AP/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Migrants from Morocco walk on a beach after arriving at the southeastern coast of the island of Gran Canaria, Spain on January 7, after arriving on a wooden boat. (Image: AP/Javier Bauluz)

Security forces draw their guns as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the US Capitol on January 6, in Washington. (Image: AP/J. Scott Applewhite)

Police stand guard after a day of riots at the US Capitol in Washington on, January 6. (Image: AP/Julio Cortez)

People walk on the street in the Catia neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, January 6, amid the new coronavirus pandemic. (Image: AP/Matias Delacroix)

Voters mark their ballots at the Lawrenceville Road United Methodist Church in Tucker, Georgia during the US Senate runoff election on January 5. (Image: AP/Ben Gray)

President Donald Trump gestures at a campaign rally in support of US Senate candidates Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and David Perdue in Dalton, Ga., January 4. (Image: AP/Brynn Anderson)

Motorists wait in lines to take a coronavirus test in a parking lot at Dodger Stadium, January 4, in Los Angeles. (Image: AP/Ringo H.W. Chiu)