A karate instructor, displaced by war trains kids in Syrian town

Wasim Stouta, a displaced karate black belt from Aleppo, opens up a school and a dojo in the opposition-held town of Jeineh to help vulnerable children.

Reuters
April 15, 2021 / 06:44 PM IST
Children get ready to start competing during a martial arts tournament in Idlib, Syria April 12. (Image: Reuters)
Children get ready to start competing during a martial arts tournament in Idlib, Syria April 12. (Image: Reuters)
Wasim Stouta, a displaced karate black belt from Aleppo and founder of school and karate dojo, teaches martial arts to a child with disabilities in Syrian opposition-held village of al-Jeineh, Syria April 11. (Image: Reuters)
Wasim Stouta, a displaced karate black belt from Aleppo and founder of school and karate dojo, teaches martial arts to a child with disabilities in Syrian opposition-held village of al-Jeineh, Syria April 11. (Image: Reuters)
A girl practices martial arts during a training at a school in Syrian opposition-held village of al-Jeineh, Syria April 11. (Image: Reuters)
A girl practices martial arts during a training at a school in Syrian opposition-held village of al-Jeineh, Syria April 11. (Image: Reuters)
A girl climbs a rope net during a training at a school in Syrian opposition-held village of al-Jeineh, Syria April 11. (Image: Reuters)
A girl climbs a rope net during a training at a school in Syrian opposition-held village of al-Jeineh, Syria April 11. (Image: Reuters)
A girl practices martial arts during a training session at a school in Syrian opposition-held village of al-Jeineh, Syria April 11. (Image: Reuters)
A girl practices martial arts during a training session at a school in Syrian opposition-held village of al-Jeineh, Syria April 11. (Image: Reuters)
Youths practice martial arts at a school in Syrian opposition-held village of al-Jeineh, Syria April 11. (Image: Reuters)
Youths practice martial arts at a school in Syrian opposition-held village of al-Jeineh, Syria April 11. (Image: Reuters)
Youths practice martial arts during a training at a school in Syrian opposition-held village of al-Jeineh, Syria April 11. (Image: Reuters)
Youths practice martial arts during a training at a school in Syrian opposition-held village of al-Jeineh, Syria April 11. (Image: Reuters)
Reuters
#Karate #Syria #World News
first published: Apr 15, 2021 06:44 pm

