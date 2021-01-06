MARKET NEWS

A glimpse into the UK as it returns to lockdown while the new COVID-19 variant spreads

Britain begins its third coronavirus lockdown with citizens under orders to stay at home and the government calling for one last major national effort to stem the virus before mass vaccinations turn the tide.

Reuters
January 06, 2021 / 04:01 PM IST
A person walking next to the Tower Bridge is reflected on a window, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain, January 5. (Image: Reuters)
An empty street is pictured, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain, January 5. (Image: Reuters)
A medic stands next to an ambulance at the Royal London Hospital, amid the COVID-19 outbreak, in London, Britain, January 5. (Image: Reuters)
A view shows empty shelves at a Marks & Spencer food store in Paris, France January 5. The sign reads "Due to new UK/EU import legislation, we're sorry some of your favourites might be missing. We're working hard to get them back soon." (Image: Reuters)
People walk down a deserted shopping street, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Liverpool, Britain, January 5. (Image: Reuters)
A woman wearing a face mask walks down a street amid the coronavirus disease in Manchester, Britain, January 5. (Image: Reuters)
A security officer patrols amid the coronavirus outbreak in Manchester, Britain, January 5. (Image: Reuters)
Security officers patrol amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Manchester, Britain, January 5. (Image: Reuters)
A view of a deserted street amid the coronavirus lockdown in Hemel Hempstead, Britain, January 5. (Image: Reuters)
Two home-schooled children attend their lessons at home in Milton Keynes, Britain, January 5. (Image: Reuters)
A shopper checks a cart outside a Costco store, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Manchester, Britain, January 5. (Image: Reuters)
Commuters travel by underground inside an almost empty train, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain, January 5. (Image: Reuters)
A view of the M25 motorway during morning rush hour, amid theCOVID-19 outbreak, in Hertfordshire, Britain, January 5. (Image: Reuters)
