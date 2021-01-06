A glimpse into the UK as it returns to lockdown while the new COVID-19 variant spreads

A person walking next to the Tower Bridge is reflected on a window amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain on January 5. (Image: Reuters)

An empty street is pictured, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain on January 5. (Image: Reuters)

A medic stands next to an ambulance at the Royal London Hospital, amid the COVID-19 outbreak, in London, Britain on January 5. (Image: Reuters)

A view shows empty shelves at a Marks & Spencer food store in Paris, France on January 5. The sign reads "Due to new UK/EU import legislation, we're sorry some of your favourites might be missing. We're working hard to get them back soon." (Image: Reuters)

People walk down a deserted shopping street, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Liverpool, Britain on January 5. (Image: Reuters)

A woman wearing a face mask walks down a street amid the coronavirus disease in Manchester, Britain on January 5. (Image: Reuters)

A security officer patrols amid the coronavirus outbreak in Manchester, Britain on January 5. (Image: Reuters)

Security officers patrol amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Manchester, Britain on January 5. (Image: Reuters)

A view of a deserted street amid the coronavirus lockdown in Hemel Hempstead, Britain on January 5. (Image: Reuters)

Two home-schooled children attend their lessons at home in Milton Keynes, Britain on January 5. (Image: Reuters)

A shopper checks a cart outside a Costco store, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Manchester, Britain on January 5. (Image: Reuters)

Commuters travel by underground inside an almost empty train, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain on January 5. (Image: Reuters)