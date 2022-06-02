4 killed in shooting at Tulsa hospital; a look at 30 years of gun-making in America

Moneycontrol News

At least four people were killed on June 1 in a shooting on the campus of St Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The gunman was found dead with both a rifle and pistol on his person. This comes in the wake of horrific mass shootings in Buffalo on May 14 and Uvalde on May 19 this year.According to a recent Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive (ATF) report, the US has produced nearly 170 million firearms over the past three decades, with production increasing sharply in recent years.These are the top three companies by number of firearms produced during 2016-2020.Handguns, rifles and shotguns are the weapon types used in mass shootings in the US (1982– May 2022). Handguns were involved in about 77 percent of mass shootings.A look at the number of mass shootings in the US by the legality of shooter weapons (1982 – May 2022).The right to own a gun in the United States is protected by the second amendment of the constitution. Despite evidence of strict gun control measures reducing the frequency and severity of mass shootings in countries like Australia, the issue of gun rights has become a highly controversial, and highly partisan, topic in the national conversation.