Year-ender | Falguni Nayar to Mirabai Chanu: 10 women who made a mark in 2021

Nykaa founder Falguni Nayar became India’s wealthiest self-made women billionaire with a net worth soaring to $6.5 billion, as shares of the firm surged as much as 79 per cent when they started trading on November 10, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. FSN E-Commerce Ventures, Nykaa’s parent entity, is India’s first women-led unicorn to hit the stock exchange. Nayar, a former investment banker, turned entrepreneur just few months before turning 50. She launched the e-commerce platform in 2012, selling beauty and personal care products through its mobile app and website. Falguni Nayar has piped Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw in terms of assets to become the second wealthiest women in India.

Mirabai Chanu, 27, won a silver medal in the women's 49kg weightlifting at the Tokyo Olympics in July, bringing the first medal to India at the 2020 games. The iron lady from Manipur lifted a total of 202 kg (87 kg+115 kg).

Harnaaz Sandhu of India was crowned the 70th Miss Universe on December 12, topping a field of some 80 contestants. She brought home the title 21 years after Lara Dutta became Miss Universe in 2000. Only two Indians before Sandhu have won the title of Miss Universe - actors Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000.

Gita Gopinath is the first-ever woman Chief Economist of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The IMF promoted her as the First Deputy Managing Director. The Indian-American is going to replace Geoffrey Okamoto who plans to leave the Fund early in 2022.

Leena Nair, Unilever's first woman, first Asian and youngest ever Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) is now the new CEO of Chanel. Nair joined Unilever as a management trainee in 1992 and spent 30 years of her professional life in the company. Along with being chief of human resources, she was also a member of Unilever's executive committee. She's a gold medalist from XLRI, Jamshedpur and is counted among Fortune India's Most Powerful Women 2021.

The Indian women's hockey team beat Australia in the Olympic quarterfinals on August 2, scripting history by qualifying for the Olympic Games semi-finals for the first time. The history-making team's dream of securing its maiden Olympic medal remained unfulfilled as it lost 3-4 to Great Britain in a hard-fought bronze play-off match.

Tulasi Gowda, better known as the “Encyclopedia of Forest” was presented with the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian honour, by President Ram Nath Kovind. She is among the 61 Padma Shri awardees for the year 2020. Gowda, 72, received the award in the Rashtrapati Bhavan barefoot and received huge praise on social media for her simplicity. She walked barefoot in the historic Durbar Hall of Rashtrapati Bhavan, stopped briefly to greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, before going to receive the award from the President.

Matilda Kullu, a grassroots health worker from Odisha, featured in Forbes magazine’s W-Power 2021 list for her work during the COVID-19 pandemic in the state. Kullu told Forbes India that she and her colleagues had to go door-to-door to educate people about the coronavirus “People used to run away from Covid tests, it was really hard to make them understand,” she added.

Investigative journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines, along with Dmitry Muratov of Russia, won the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for their work promoting freedom of expression at a time when liberty of the press is increasingly under threat. Ressa has been using her freedom of expression to expose abuse of power, use of violence, and growing authoritarianism in her country. In 2012, she co-founded ‘Rappler’, which is a digital media company for investigative journalism.