Year-ender 2020 | The stormy, fiery year when climate disasters wouldn't stop

Nature struck relentlessly in 2020 with record-breaking and deadly weather- and climate-related disasters. With the most named storms in the Atlantic, the largest-ever area of California burned by wildfires, killer floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic, 2020 was more than a disastrous year with the pandemic. It was a year of disasters, and climate change from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas was a big factor, scientists said. (Image: AP)

California had at least 16,907 square kilometres burned by wildfire, doubling the previous record area burned. Five of the six largest wildfires in California history have been in 2020. Oregon and Colorado had immense fire damage, too. In this August 21, 2020, file photo, firefighters watch flames from the LNU Lightning Complex fires approach a home in the Berryessa Estates neighborhood of unincorporated Napa County, California. The blaze, the fifth largest in California history, forced thousands to flee and destroyed more than 1,000 homes and other structures. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Image: AP)

In this November 6, 2020, file photo, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. (Image: AP)

Bradley Beard on August 29 walks with a shovel through his daughter's destroyed trailer home, after searching in vain for the water shutoff valve for the property in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, in Hackberry, Louisiana.

Floodwaters move on the street, in Pensacola, Florida, on September 16. Hurricane Sally made landfall near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a Category-2 storm, pushing a surge of ocean water into the coast and dumping torrential rain. (Image: AP)

Vehicles drive through a flooded road after heavy monsoon rain in Karachi, Pakistan, on August 27. Heavy monsoon rain lashed many parts of Pakistan as well the southern port city of Karachi, leaving streets flooded. Many houses were damaged and scores of people were displaced. (Image: AP)

A person walks on a boardwalk at the salt flats at Badwater Basin, in Death Valley National Park, California, on August 17. Death Valley recorded a scorching 54.4 degrees Celsius the day before. (Image: AP)

A destroyed home by the CZU August Lightning Complex fire in the Pineridge neighborhood of the Santa Cruz Mountains community of Bonny Doon near Santa Cruz, California on August 20. (Image: AP)

A rare lightning storm crackles over Mitchell's Cove in the early morning in Santa Cruz, California, on August 16. The severe storm system rolled through the San Francisco and Monterey Bay areas in August, packing a combination of dry lightning and high winds that triggered wildfires throughout the region. (Image: AP)

This combination of satellite images provided by the National Hurricane Center shows 30 hurricanes which occurred during the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. With 30 named storms, the Atlantic hurricane season surpassed the mark set in 2005, ran out of storm names and went deep into the Greek alphabet, making meteorologists reconsider how they name future storms, officials said. (Image: National Hurricane Center via AP)

A file photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency on July 17 shows water flowing out from sluiceways at the Three Gorges Dam on the Yangtze River near Yichang in central China's Hubei Province. Engorged with heavy rains, China's mighty Yangtze River crested again in July, as destructive seasonal floods have grown in force since June. (Image: AP)