Year-ender 2020 | Strange things that happened this year

The year 2020 gave a whole new meaning to the phrase 'unprecedented times'. Filled with bizarre incidents, this year introduced us to the 'new normal'. A lot of unusual things happened in 2020, from a monkey stealing COVID-19 test samples to the mystery of monoliths! Here’s a quick look back at all the strange things that made the headlines this year. (Image: Reuters)

Monkey steals COVID test samples: In a bizarre incident that unfolded on the campus of Meerut Medical College in Uttar Pradesh, a troop of monkeys decamped with blood test samples from a laboratory technician on May 29, this year. The three samples that the monkeys ran away with had been freshly collected and the incident had caused great panic among people as they were collected from suspected COVID-19 patients. (Image: Reuters)

Pentagon releases 3 ‘UFO’ videos: In April, the Pentagon released three declassified videos, previously released by a private company, that show US navy pilots encountering what appear to be unidentified flying objects (UFOs). The US Department of Defense said it has authorised the release of three videos, one taken in November 2004 and the other two in January 2015, “which have been circulating in the public domain after unauthorised releases in 2007 and 2017”. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Elon Musk names his son X AE A-12: Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Canadian singer Grimes named their newborn X AE A-12. The 32-year-old singer also shared the pronunciation of the name, as 'ex- eye'. In an interview with Bloomberg, the singer had revealed that they had nicknamed their baby 'Little X'. (Image: Reuters)

Poland ‘accidentally’ invades the Czech Republic: Poland accidentally invaded the Czech Republic in May and briefly occupied its neighbour's territory, the Polish military admitted, while terming the incident a "mistake." In the incident, soldiers patrolling parts of the now shut Polish-Czech border amid the COVID-19 pandemic even stopped Czech churchgoers from entering a church. (Image: Reuters)

Miley Cyrus said she made eye contact with an alien! Popstar Miley Cyrus claimed that she had a run-in with the aliens. However, the 27-year-old singer admitted that she had been using marijuana at the time, so cannot be certain of what she saw. (Image: Reuters)