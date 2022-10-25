 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
In pics: 'World's dirtiest man' dies in Iran at 94

Curated by : Ankita Sengupta
Oct 25, 2022 / 03:39 PM IST

An Iranian man nicknamed the "dirtiest man in the world" for not taking a shower for decades has died at the age of 94, state media reported on Tuesday. Amou Haji, who did not wash for more than half a century and was single, died on Sunday in the village of Dejgah in the southern province of Fars. Haji had avoided showering over fears of "getting sick", the agency quoted a local official as saying. But "for the first time a few months ago, villagers had taken him to a bathroom to wash," IRNA reported.
A short documentary film titled The Strange Life of Amou Haji was made about his life in 2013, according to Iranian media outlets.
first published: Oct 25, 2022 03:38 pm
