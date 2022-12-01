In pics: India observes World AIDS Day 2022

World AIDS Day 2022: Every year, on 1 December, the world commemorates World AIDS Day. People around the world unite to show support for people living with and affected by HIV and to remember those who lost their lives to AIDS.
Activists prepare to release a sky lantern with a message on the banks of the Hooghly River ahead of World AIDS Day in Kolkata.
Street children play with a red ribbon left on display by activists on the banks of the Hooghly River ahead of World AIDS Day in Kolkata, on Wednesday.
Social activists prepare to release a traditional hot air balloon to create awareness about HIV AIDS on the eve of ‘World AIDS Day’ in Kolkata on Wednesday.