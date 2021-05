A sharp fall in cryptocurrency prices was one of the top headlines yesterday. However, on May 20, the crypto assets staged a sharp comeback. At 7 pm, the total market cap of the global crypto market was up 27.61 percent to $1.87 trillion, over the last day, CoinMarketCap data showed. Last few days, crypto assets were falling consistently and panic was seen on May 19, when Bitcoin's price plunged over 30 percent to break below $31,000 level. Bitcoin, the biggest cryptocurrency by market value, had once recorded an all-time high of $64,829.14, according to CoinDesk. Here's a look at how top global cryptocurrencies have performed in the last one month.

Over the last 24 hours, Bitcoin price was up 17.12% to $42,045.18 with a market cap of $786.83 billion, on May 20, 2021, at 7 pm. (1-month performance: Down 24.32 percent)

Over the last 24 hours, Ethereum price gained 21.18 percent to $2,925.27 with a market cap of $129.26 billion, on May 20, 2021, at 7 pm. (1-month performance : Up 20.25 percent)

XRP price zoomed 7.94 percent to $1.24 with a market cap of USD 123.65 billion, on May 20, 2021, at 7 pm. (1-month performance : Down 11.16 percent)

Tether was an exception as the price was down -0.05% to $1.00 with a market cap of $ 60.45 billion. (1-month performance : Up 0.22 percent)

In the last 24 hours, Cardano price was up 25.22 percent to $1.88 with a market cap of $60.28 billion, on May 20, 2021, at 7 pm. (1-month performance : Up 47.15 percent)

Stellar's price shot up 21.39 percent to $0.52 with a market cap of $54.89 billion, on May 20, 2021, at 7 pm. (1-month performance : Up 0.14 percent)

In the last 24 hours, Chainlink price has risen 16.16 percent to $32.00 with a market cap of $32 billion. (1-month performance: Down 16.50 percent)

Polkadot price was up 18.53 percent to $29.87 with a market cap of $31.67 billion. (1-month performance: Down 16.48 percent)

In the last 24 hours, Uniswap price jumped 18.83 percent to $27.67 with a market cap of $27.67 billion, on May 20, 2021, at 7 pm. (1-month performance: Down 21.99 percent)